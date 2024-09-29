Witness wants answers after deadly shooting inside North Austin H-E-B

FOX 7 Austin is learning more about the deadly shooting that happened at the H-E-B off Parmer Lane and Canyon Ridge Drive Friday.

An eyewitness now wants to share what he saw and his concerns about what happened, but he asked to leave out his name.

"I've lived in this community for almost 17 years, and this has never happened," said the witness. "I go to this H-E-B two or three times a week."

Now, he's struggling to even leave his house.

"I am still shaken up," he said. "I'm not quite sure when exactly I'm going to be able…I wanted to go to my gym, I wanted to do my regular Sunday visit to the Goodwill, and I don't even want to get on the road much less on that road. I don't want to see that parking lot. It's been difficult."

He was in the self-checkout line on Friday afternoon at H-E-B. Little did he know police were already on their way for a trespassing situation that would turn deadly.

"What we heard was like 6 or seven shots," he said. "It wasn't one shot, it was several shots and this is like four o'clock. The supermarket was packed…an H-E-B employee says, ‘No worries, it's over. That was the guard who shot after being assaulted or attacked. It's over, it's over.’"

He then took out his camera to record what appeared to show a security guard standing next to a man on the ground.

Austin police did not confirm if it was the security guard who fired the shots.

"Then he kind of leaned over and I believe handcuffed him," he said. "Then got up, then he put his foot on his chest, and then he stood there and then basically released the foot."

Police said the man who was shot died in the hospital a couple of hours later.

"I keep thinking that that person who was there, that I was there, that I was watching, was living his last few moments," he said.

48 hours after all this, he still had so many questions.

"How much de-escalation took place?" he said. "Who was he? What are they guarding? What is the point of a gun?"

Those answers, he believes, will help this community move forward.

"For everyone's sake, there needs to be full transparency for the sake of everyone involved."

FOX 7 Austin reached out to Austin police and H-E-B again on Sunday for more information, but has yet to receive a response.

At the press conference Friday, police said they plan to release more information; however, they have yet to name the person who died. After the shooting, officers detained one person for questioning.