New video sheds light on deadly shooting inside North Austin H-E-B

A new video provided to FOX 7 Austin is shedding some light on a deadly shooting inside an H-E-B in North Austin on Friday.

In the video, a security guard can be seen in the background and a person is on the ground. Someone is heard on camera saying "He just [expletive] killed him" and another person is heard saying, "they shot him like seven times, bro."

An eyewitness told FOX 7 Austin the person who fired the shots was a security guard at the store. However, Austin police have not confirmed that information.

Austin police said in a briefing on Sept. 27 that officers were en route to a trespass call at the H-E-B on Canyon Ridge Drive in the Tech Ridge Center, when Austin 911 received multiple calls about a shooting there.

Officers arrived at the scene at 3:47 p.m. and found a man with "obvious signs of trauma." Officers and ATCEMS attempted life-saving measures and the man was taken by EMS to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead at 6:20 p.m.

MORE CRIME COVERAGE

Officers detained someone for questioning Friday night and the store was shut down for the investigation.

It is still unknown if the person who was shot was the subject of the trespass call.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Austin PD homicide tip line at 512-477-3588.

This incident is being investigated as Austin's 47th homicide of 2024.