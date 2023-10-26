Kelly Lane road base washes out in Pflugerville: police

Thursday's heavy rain caused the road base to wash out from underneath a section of Kelly Lane, says the Pflugerville Police Department.

The road section of Kelly Lane from Falcon Pointe West to Falcon Pointe East, east of Hendrickson High School, was forced to close after it was deemed unsafe for passage.

The section has since reopened.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Pflugerville Police Department)

As of 6:15 a.m. on October 27, there are still 18 road closures in Central Texas. To see a complete list, visit atxfloods.com.