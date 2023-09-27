Ken Paxton wants back pay for suspension period prior to impeachment trial
AUSTIN, Texas - After being acquitted on impeachment charges, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton now says he wants back pay for the period he was suspended while awaiting his trial.
Paxton's office claims Comptroller Glenn Hegar violated state law and the Texas Constitution by illegally withholding Paxton's salary.
Paxton, who earns about $157,000 annually through his salary as attorney general, is threatening legal action to get about $47,000 in back pay.
Paxton says legal fees for his impeachment trial cost him more than $4 million.