Ken Paxton sues New York county clerk over abortion ruling

By
Published  July 28, 2025 6:21pm CDT
Abortion Laws
FOX 7 Austin
The Brief

    • Ken Paxton is suing a New York county clerk
    • This is due to an abortion ruling from December 2024

TEXAS - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is filing a petition against a New York county clerk regarding an abortion ruling.

What we know:

According to the Attorney General's office, in 2024, Paxton sued Dr. Margret Carpenter, who lives in Ulster County, New York, for sending abortion-inducing drugs to a Collin County resident. 

As a result of that lawsuit, Dr. Carpenter was ordered to pay $100,000 and received a permanent injunction by the Collin County Court.

However, according to the Attorney General's Office, the Ulster County Clerk’s Office in New York has rejected attempts by Texas to enforce the penalty. 

Due to that, Paxton is now suing the New York Acting County Clerk for Ulster County, Taylor Bruck.

