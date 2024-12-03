Kendrick Lamar's Grand National Tour making two Texas stops
Rapper Kendrick Lamar and pop star SZA will make two stops in Texas on their new tour, but neither are in Austin.
The Grand National Tour will make a stop at at NRG Stadium in Houston on Wednesday, April 23 and AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Saturday, April 26.
The tour comes after Lamar's highly-watched back and forth with Drake and the success of his new album GNX.
The Grand National Tour will make 19 stadium stops across the US and Canada.
The rapper will also perform the halftime show of this year's Super Bowl in New Orleans.
Tickets for the Texas shows will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Dec. 6.
People with a Cash App card will be able to buy tickets a bit early. The presale for Cash App card users starts on Wednesday, December 4 at 10 a.m. central time.
Kendrick Lamar Tour: Dates for the Grand National Tour
- April 19: Minneapolis, MN, US Bank Stadium
- April 23: Houston, TX, NRG Stadium
- April 26: Dallas, TX, AT&T Stadium
- April 29: Atlanta, GA, Mercedes Benz Stadium
- May 3: Charlotte, NC, Bank of America Stadium
- May 5: Philadelphia, PA, Lincoln Financial Field
- May 8: East Rutherford, NJ, MetLife Stadium
- May 9: East Rutherford, NJ, MetLife Stadium
- May 12: Foxboro, MA, Gillette Stadium
- May 17: Seattle, WA, Lumen Field
- May 21: Los Angeles, CA, Sofi Stadium
- May 23: Los Angeles, CA, Sofi Stadium
- May 27: Glendale, AZ, State Farm Stadium
- May 29: San Francisco, CA, Oracle Park
- May 31: Las Vegas, NV, Allegiant Stadium
- June 4: St. Louis, MO, The Dome at America's Center
- June 6: Chicago, IL, Soldier Field
- June 10: Detroit, MI, Ford Field
- June 12: Toronto, ON, Rogers Centre
- June 16: Hershey, PA, Hersheypark Stadium
- June 18: Landover, MD, Northwest Stadium