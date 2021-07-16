Kenosha car theft, girl shot, flighted to Children's

article

A girl was shot during a car theft at a gas station in Kenosha Friday, July 16 around 5:30 p.m.

Police said someone left the vehicle running and unattended at the gas station near 50th Street and Sheridan Road.

That's when police said a juvenile stole the car.

As the girl drove away, the owner fired shots, striking the girl.

The girl was taken to Children's Wisconsin via Flight for Life.

Police said one person was taken into custody.

