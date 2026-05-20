Kerr County installs first flash flood warning sirens under Senate Bill 3

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The Brief Kerr County is the first Texas municipality to fully install and test new outdoor warning sirens to protect vulnerable Hill Country summer camps. Backed by $50 million in state funding, Senate Bill 3 was rapidly passed and implemented following a tragic July 4, 2025, flash flood. The initial six-siren cluster is fully operational, with 28 of 30 eligible Texas counties already securing agreements to deploy similar systems.



Central Texas’ notorious "Flash Flood Alley" is seeing the first physical implementation of a new statewide emergency framework aimed at protecting vulnerable summer camps ahead of the peak travel season. Officials announced Wednesday that Kerr County has become the first municipality to fully install and test its outdoor warning siren technology under Senate Bill 3.

The backstory:

The fast-tracked safety initiative follows a devastating July 4, 2025, flood tragedy in the Texas Hill Country that exposed critical gaps in localized emergency communications. Authored by Sen. Paul Bettencourt (R-Houston) and sponsored by Rep. Terry Wilson (R-Georgetown), Senate Bill 3 was designated a high-priority legislative item by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dustin Burrows. Gov. Greg Abbott subsequently called for an aggressive implementation deadline to ensure communities were prepared before the summer.

First sirens active

The first phase of the deployment includes six specialized sirens managed by the Upper Guadalupe River Authority (UGRA), positioned strategically to safeguard half a dozen camps operating along the Guadalupe River in western Kerr County. The initial cluster successfully completed operational testing on May 15, clearing a crucial hurdle less than a year after the bill’s passage.

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What they're saying:

"Within a day of hearing of the July 4 flash flood tragedy in the Hill Country, both Lt. Gov. Patrick and I posted about the need for 'old tech' sirens to be used to help save lives," Bettencourt said. "It was obvious that 'new tech' cell phone alerts were not enough warning on their own, and that combining 'old tech' with 'new tech' was the right solution and that was SB 3."

Fast-tracked safety response

The sweeping program is backed by $50 million in state funding appropriated by the 89th Legislature. Under regulatory rules adopted by the Texas Water Development Board (TWDB), local governments within state-identified flash-flood-prone zones are legally required to install, maintain, test, and formally document their outdoor warning siren systems. The state funding is designed to deploy sirens, automated sensors, backup power infrastructure, flood gauges, and uniform emergency activation protocols across high-risk corridors.

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The infrastructure highlights a multi-agency engineering effort. While WEST Consultants designed the broader Guadalupe River Flood Warning System, the physical towers were constructed by the Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA). Each individual siren tower is engineered with strict operational redundancies, featuring dual power sources, wireless digital connectivity, and backup radio communications to withstand severe weather conditions. Depending on local terrain and immediate atmospheric conditions, each siren commands a one-mile audible radius.

Financially, the UGRA accelerated construction by utilizing its internal reserve funds to complete Phase 1, and the agency is currently undergoing the reimbursement process through the TWDB. The state’s coordinating efforts have yielded rapid regional adoption, with 28 out of 30 eligible Texas counties already securing formalized SB 3 agreements to deploy corresponding warning systems in their jurisdictions.

"The people of Kerr County requested a data-driven, automated warning system to be designed and installed before next summer," said Kerrville Mayor Joe Herring, expressing gratitude for the state's intervention. "We are so grateful for the help from the State of Texas, especially for the help provided in Senator Bettencourt's SB 3."

Rapid regional rollout

The UGRA scheduled a public digital briefing via Zoom on Wednesday morning to provide regional stakeholders and emergency management personnel with a comprehensive progress report on subsequent phases of the rollout.

"Upper Guadalupe River Authority, Kerr County, and the City of Kerrville have made an exceptional start," Bettencourt noted, adding that the rapid timeline represents the legislative process at its best. "One of the best days you can have as a legislator is to help save lives in the future, and SB 3 will do exactly that."