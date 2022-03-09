Killeen ISD to hold classes on March 21 to make up for Feb. 24 closure

Killeen ISD students will be attending school on March 21 as a bad weather make-up day after freezing conditions last month.

The Killeen ISD Board of Trustees has voted to amend the current academic calendar to make up for lost instructional time on Feb. 24 due to freezing rain and hazardous road conditions causing the district to close, says Killeen ISD.

All Killeen ISD students will now attend school on Monday, March 21, which was previously a staff workday/student holiday. The district says this change does not impact or change employee duty days and will not impact employee pay.

The revised calendar maintains Good Friday, April 15, as a student/staff holiday and at this time will not be utilized as a bad weather make up day, says the district.

Killeen ISD is also reminding families that Friday, March 11, students will be released from school 90 minutes early as part of the missed instruction associated with the freeze earlier last month.

