List of Texas school delays on Feb. 24 due to winter weather

School districts in Central Texas are delaying start times for the school day on Thursday, Feb. 24. due to a winter weather advisory in the area. The advisory indicates road conditions could impact public safety.

KILLEEN ISD

Killeen ISD will delay the start of all schools and operations by two hours on Thursday, Feb. 24. All extracurricular activities scheduled Thursday morning will be rescheduled.

School buses will pick up students 2 hours later to correlate with the delayed start of school.

Round Rock ISD

The school district has delayed the start time for students by two hours. After-school activities scheduled for after 7 p.m. on Wednesday and before school Thursday have been canceled.

