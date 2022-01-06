Killeen police investigating fatal shooting in restaurant parking lot

The Killeen Police Department (KPD) is investigating a fatal shooting in a Killeen restaurant parking lot Thursday morning.

KPD says that around 1:42 a.m. Jan. 6, officers were dispatched to the Obok Restaurant & Club on S. Fort Hood Street for reports of a gunshot victim.

When officers arrived, they found a man, later identified as 41-year-old Roderick Pollard, lying in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. Pollard was then transported to the Carl R. Darnall Medical Center in critical condition.

Pollard later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead just after 6 a.m. An autopsy has been ordered.

Officers also learned a woman was at Seton Medical Center Harker Heights with minor injuries from this incident. She was treated and then released.

The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything, has any videos or any information about this shooting, to contact the Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8800 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com . You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous.

Advertisement

___

MORE HEADLINES:

Four arrested after traffic stop turns into foot pursuit in Killeen

19-year-old charged in shooting of 16-year-old in Killeen

Killeen police looking for man who opened fire inside shopping mall

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter