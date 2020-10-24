Killeen police investigating triple homicide on Blair Street

The Killeen Police Department is investigating a triple homicide at a home on Blair Street.

Officers were dispatched to a home in the 300 block of Blair Street just about 12:30 p.m. Saturday in reference to a cardiac call. Officers arrived and were told by a witness that they were at the home to check on one of the residents. The witness had looked through one of the home's windows and saw a person laying on the floor.

Officers entered the home and checked the perimeter, finding two men and a woman with what appeared to be gunshot wounds, says Killeen police. The three were declared dead at the scene and an autopsy has been ordered.

The names of the victims have been withheld pending notification of next of kin, says Killeen police.

The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this homicide to contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip.

All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

