Killeen police investigating woman's death as homicide after apartment fire

The Killeen Police Department (KPD) is investigating a homicide after a woman was found inside an apartment in Killeen earlier this week.

KPD says that a preliminary autopsy report for 49-year-old Robin Lynn Ashford has led detectives to investigate her death as a homicide alongside investigators with the Killeen Fire Department (KFD).

Officers were dispatched around 1:43 a.m. March 7 to the 4300 block of Lake Road in reference to a structure fire. KFD firefighters were already on scene and entering one of the apartments due to heavy smoke, says KPD.

A woman, later identified as Ashford, was found inside the apartment and paramedics immediately began life-saving measures. Ashford was pronounced dead at 2:44 a.m., says KPD.

The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this incident, to contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous, and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

