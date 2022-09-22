10 Killeen ISD schools named Purple Star campuses

Ten more Killeen ISD schools have been recognized as Purple Star campuses, says the district.

The TEA designates Purple Star school districts and open-enrollment charter school campuses as those that show their support and commitment to meeting the unique needs of military connected students and their families.

The ten new Purple Star campuses join eight others that had their designation renewed this year and two that received theirs last year, making it a total of 20. The designation is a two-year distinction.

Killeen ISD also has one Purple Heart campus, Richard E. Cavazos Elementary.

The following KISD campuses have received the Purple Star Designation:

Brookhaven Elementary**

Roy J Smith Middle School*

Killeen High School

Killeen ISD Career Center

Mountain View Elementary School

Oveta Culp Hobby Elementary School*

Eastern Hills Middle School

Dr Joseph A Fowler Elementary School

Harker Heights High School

Charles E Patterson Middle School

Skipcha Elementary School*

Meadows Elementary School*

Union Grove Middle School

Liberty Hill Middle School

Clarke Elementary School*

Pathways Academic Campus**

Clear Creek Elementary School*

Palo Alto Middle School

Audie Murphy Middle School*

Venable Village Elementary School*

*Campus renewed their Purple Star Designation from 2020

**Campus received their designation in 2021

The Purple Star Campus Designation is a special honor created by the 86th Texas Legislature through SB 1557. To be chosen as a Purple Star Campus, a school must meet the following criteria:

Designate a campus-based military liaison

Create and maintain an easily accessible web page that includes information for military-connected students and their families

Host a campus transition program

Offer at least one of the following initiatives: A resolution showing support for military-connected students and families; participation in Month of the Military Child or Military Family Month; or a partnership with a school liaison officer to encourage and provide opportunities for active-duty military members

KISD has also partnered with its Fort Hood School Liaison Office to host a meeting on Sept. 28 at the Harker Heights High School cafeteria at 5:30 p.m. for military-connected families to learn about programs available to their students.