Kyle Crossing phase 2 groundbreaking set for March 22

Construction on Phase II of Kyle Crossing is set to begin with a groundbreaking next week.

Central Southwest Texas Development in partnership with Kyle Economic Development will be hosting the groundbreaking on Tuesday, March 22 at 10 a.m.

Speakers for the ceremony will include project developer Travis Sawvell and Kyle Mayor Travis Mitchell.

Kyle Crossing Phase II is a Central Southwest Texas Development project that has initiated a $90 million capital investment in the Kyle area. Once fully operational, the project is estimated to generate roughly $1.2-$1.6 million in annual tax revenue, says the city.

Kyle City Council approved a Chapter 380 agreement with Central Southwest Texas Development, LLC for Kyle Crossing Phase II project during a December meeting.

The development includes two tracts of land totaling 38.5 acres, say. The North Tract is 19.1 acres located at the southwest corner of Marketplace Avenue and FM 1626 and the South Tract is 19.4 acres and fronts Marketplace Avenue to the southeast of Physician’s Way.

The North Tract will have up to 16 buildings with a courtyard and amenity center. Nine will be restaurants or retail spaces while the remaining buildings are planned mixed-use (commercial/residential), with a cumulative minimum of 18,000 sq. ft. of commercial space. The South Tract will have a mixed-use, multifamily project with a minimum cumulative build-out of 15,000 first floor commercial space.

Central Southwest Texas Development has committed to developing a pedestrian bridge or tunnel, connecting the northern parcel over the railroad tracks to allow for additional connectivity through Plum Creek, the Brick and Mortar District and the citywide trail system, says the city.

The developer will also donate 3.56 acres of land to the city, located behind Target along Physician’s Way and construct material portions of the Vybe trail system.

