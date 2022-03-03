Kyle City Council approves items to further progress of The Vybe

Kyle City Council has voted to approve items to further the progress of The Vybe trail system and expand the city’s natural trail system.

The city says that The Vybe is a new and bold project to design and construct an 80-mile paved path to connect all neighborhoods in Kyle to business, recreation and entertainment destinations.

The approved items will further progress on the project by funding engineering services, amending City Code as it relates to The Vybe, and allowing golf cart use on The Vybe.

In September 2021, Council approved a Citywide Trails Master Plan that prioritized trail-oriented development that works independently and with developers to create The Vybe, which will also intersect with the Emerald Crown Trail, which connects Austin to San Antonio via collaboration with the Great Springs Project.

The goal of The Vybe is to improve connectivity throughout the city and allow use of golf carts to make travel easier, more reliable, and safer, says the city. The paved path and trail developments will serve as an extension of the city’s park and transportation systems and aims to connect residents and visitors to recreation, commerce, and unique experiences via individual "vybes" throughout the trail where visitors can shop, eat, and access amenities like parking and restrooms.

Additions will include constructing 12-foot-wide paved paths while expanding and improving existing natural trails. The paved path will be illuminated and ADA accessible. The Vybe will also include signage and have multiple entrance points along the path to enable easy access throughout the city. Visitors and residents will also have access to bird watching stations, kiosks, and benches as well as Wi-Fi, golf cart parking and charging stations at vybes.

The initial funding for the project will come from the approved capital improvement program budget for Fiscal Year 2021-2022, the $2 million bond Kyle residents approved in 2020 for east Kyle trails, and potentially $2 million from Hays County, says the city.

Residents can take an online survey on the Vybe.

