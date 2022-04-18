Kyle residents capture photos, videos of so-called UFO

Orange, glowing orbs moving through the Kyle sky have caught the eyes of multiple witnesses in recent months.

"I just walked out and saw this strange light in the sky," said Sal Sanchez, who captured video of the lights. "I was looking around at all the planes in the air like, ‘Is anybody seeing this?’"

That was in January. Since then, he’s seen it a handful of times, including what he calls a "light show like you wouldn’t believe" on Sunday night.

"You had to have been here to see it," he said. "There was one right after another."

His neighbor and family have also witnessed the phenomenon.

"My daughter saw it another time," said Sanchez. "Two that were coming south to north met up with one that was going north to south, and it turned around and followed the other ones back."

Sanchez does not believe it’s a drone because of how low it appears to fly without making a sound.

He’s also compared his video to other videos and pictures that have been taken around the country.

"So many videos are out there that depict the same thing I’ve been seeing," he said.

Jane Kyle, a Texas ufologist, has been documenting UFO sightings across the state for more than 10 years.

"I’ve seen a lot and this video intrigued me," she said.

She shared her thoughts with FOX 7 after viewing Sanchez’s video.

"My first thought was that maybe this is a Chinese lantern, but it is definitely not," she said. "The video goes for over a minute, the light is solid the whole time and it looks to be moving intentionally."

Kyle said she can’t rule out a drone, but she also can’t say for certain that it is.

"It would have to be a very expensive, advanced drone," she said. "Drones can fly like 400 feet, pretty high up there, and there are some advanced drones that can go like 100 miles per hour."

She did note that drones weren’t allowed to fly in civilian airspace until 2006, and sightings similar to Sanchez’s have been reported before then.

FOX 7 reached out to Hays County and a spokesperson said they had not been notified of anything. FOX 7 is waiting to hear back from the City of Kyle.

"If it is something that is not of this world, why here in Kyle?" said Sanchez.

In June 2021, the Pentagon released a report on UAPs (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena). Out of 144 cases, it was only able to identify one of the reported sightings as a large, deflating balloon.

"It's very possible that this is not anything that we're familiar with and that this is truly mysterious," said Kyle.

Advertisement

___

MORE HEADLINES:

Injuries following reported UFO sightings likely caused by 'advanced technology': Former Pentagon official

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter