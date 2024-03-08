Lago Vista increases water restrictions due to low lake levels

Low lake levels are forcing the city of Lago Vista to increase water restrictions.

The Lago Vista City Council voted to move into Stage Two restrictions.

This is part of their drought contingency plan, since Lakes Travis and Buchanan fell below 900,000 acre feet.

Residents and businesses are now restricted to using irrigation systems once per week.

Hand watering is permitted daily from 7 p.m. to 10 a.m.