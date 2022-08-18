Lake Travis ISD calls $703M bond election for November

The Lake Travis ISD school board has approved calling a $703 million bond election for November.

LTISD says that in June, the Long Range Facilities Planning Committee presented its bond proposal to the board, calling for district-wide improvements to accommodate projected growth in student enrollment.

LTISD is projected to increase in enrollment 3.35% on average annually between 2022 and 2031, resulting in a total enrollment of approximately 15,700 students, according to demographer Population and Survey Analysts (PASA) and considering a moderate growth rate scenario.

As of October 2021, LTISD serves 11,345 students across 11 campuses, according to the district's website.

The major components of the bond include a new high school, two new elementary schools, additions and upgrades to Lake Travis High School, campus and district renovations and improvements, facilities condition assessment projects, technology and land acquisitions.

The bond has been separated into three propositions, each one noting a property tax increase.

Proposition A

Proposition A calls for issuing nearly $550 million in bonds for school facilities, necessary sites, new school buses and the "levying of a tax in payment thereof."

The projects included in Proposition A are:

Elementary School #8 – $50,077,526

Elementary School #9 – $54,677,521

High School #2 – $176,125,620

Bee Cave ES – $5,655,857

Lakeway ES – $5,838,214

Lake Pointe ES – $5,309,113

Lake Travis ES – $5,194,029

Rough Hollow ES – $1,314,165

Serene Hills ES – $6,104,937

West Cypress Hills ES – $2,388,456

Bee Cave MS – $1,993,270

Hudson Bend MS – $7,192,314

Lake Travis MS – $3,715,078

Lake Travis HS & PAC – $74,647,297

Lake Travis HS Annex – $1,669,547

Lake Travis HS Ag Bldg – $4,896,643

Lake Travis HS Comp Arena – $43,963,156

District Facilities – $53,527,587

District Transportation – $9,620,000

Land and Development – $15,000,000

Closing, Admin Costs, Contingency – $19,500,000

Proposition B

Proposition B calls for the issuance of just over $60 million in bonds for school technology improvements and the "levying of a tax in payment thereof."

The costs are broken down into:

Elementary School #8 – $840,000

Elementary School #9 – $840,000

High School #2 – $3,865,000

Bee Cave ES – $540,200

Lakeway ES – $483,893

Lake Pointe ES – $388,649

Lake Travis ES – $1,648,450

Rough Hollow ES – $528,781

Serene Hills ES – $1,623,177

West Cypress Hills ES – $580,191

Bee Cave MS – $2,653,975

Hudson Bend MS – $2,474,358

Lake Travis MS – $1,075,794

Lake Travis HS – $2,809,402

District Facilities – $40,438,240

Technology items include staff and student devices, improvements to existing facilities in cabling, wireless, cameras, access controls, classroom and campus AV, network, telecommunications and classroom and campus AV for new campuses.

Proposition C

Proposition C calls for the issuance of nearly $94 million in bonds for school stadium facilities and the "levying of a tax in payment thereof."

The costs are broken down into:

High School #2 – $56,440,000

Football stadium, track, concession stands, restrooms and parking

Fieldhouse with locker and weight rooms

Baseball and softball fields and tennis courts, concession stands, restrooms

Hudson Bend MS – $2,161,500

Athletic turf and track surface replacement

Stadium sound system

Boys and girls additional PE space (1,500 sq.ft.)

Additional field events

Lake Travis MS – $600,000

Athletic turf replacement

Lake Travis HS - $34,598,060

Baseball and softball turf installation

Baseball concession stand and press box

Stadium renovations, additional seating, press box, classrooms, offices

Women’s field house addition

Renovate restrooms at athletic fields

Community presentations will begin in the fall, says the district.

Early voting will occur Monday, October 24 through Friday, November 4. Election Day is Tuesday, November 8.