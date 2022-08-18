Lake Travis ISD calls $703M bond election for November
LAKE TRAVIS, Texas - The Lake Travis ISD school board has approved calling a $703 million bond election for November.
LTISD says that in June, the Long Range Facilities Planning Committee presented its bond proposal to the board, calling for district-wide improvements to accommodate projected growth in student enrollment.
LTISD is projected to increase in enrollment 3.35% on average annually between 2022 and 2031, resulting in a total enrollment of approximately 15,700 students, according to demographer Population and Survey Analysts (PASA) and considering a moderate growth rate scenario.
As of October 2021, LTISD serves 11,345 students across 11 campuses, according to the district's website.
The major components of the bond include a new high school, two new elementary schools, additions and upgrades to Lake Travis High School, campus and district renovations and improvements, facilities condition assessment projects, technology and land acquisitions.
The bond has been separated into three propositions, each one noting a property tax increase.
Proposition A
Proposition A calls for issuing nearly $550 million in bonds for school facilities, necessary sites, new school buses and the "levying of a tax in payment thereof."
The projects included in Proposition A are:
- Elementary School #8 – $50,077,526
- Elementary School #9 – $54,677,521
- High School #2 – $176,125,620
- Bee Cave ES – $5,655,857
- Lakeway ES – $5,838,214
- Lake Pointe ES – $5,309,113
- Lake Travis ES – $5,194,029
- Rough Hollow ES – $1,314,165
- Serene Hills ES – $6,104,937
- West Cypress Hills ES – $2,388,456
- Bee Cave MS – $1,993,270
- Hudson Bend MS – $7,192,314
- Lake Travis MS – $3,715,078
- Lake Travis HS & PAC – $74,647,297
- Lake Travis HS Annex – $1,669,547
- Lake Travis HS Ag Bldg – $4,896,643
- Lake Travis HS Comp Arena – $43,963,156
- District Facilities – $53,527,587
- District Transportation – $9,620,000
- Land and Development – $15,000,000
- Closing, Admin Costs, Contingency – $19,500,000
Proposition B
Proposition B calls for the issuance of just over $60 million in bonds for school technology improvements and the "levying of a tax in payment thereof."
The costs are broken down into:
- Elementary School #8 – $840,000
- Elementary School #9 – $840,000
- High School #2 – $3,865,000
- Bee Cave ES – $540,200
- Lakeway ES – $483,893
- Lake Pointe ES – $388,649
- Lake Travis ES – $1,648,450
- Rough Hollow ES – $528,781
- Serene Hills ES – $1,623,177
- West Cypress Hills ES – $580,191
- Bee Cave MS – $2,653,975
- Hudson Bend MS – $2,474,358
- Lake Travis MS – $1,075,794
- Lake Travis HS – $2,809,402
- District Facilities – $40,438,240
Technology items include staff and student devices, improvements to existing facilities in cabling, wireless, cameras, access controls, classroom and campus AV, network, telecommunications and classroom and campus AV for new campuses.
Proposition C
Proposition C calls for the issuance of nearly $94 million in bonds for school stadium facilities and the "levying of a tax in payment thereof."
The costs are broken down into:
High School #2 – $56,440,000
- Football stadium, track, concession stands, restrooms and parking
- Fieldhouse with locker and weight rooms
- Baseball and softball fields and tennis courts, concession stands, restrooms
- Hudson Bend MS – $2,161,500
- Athletic turf and track surface replacement
- Stadium sound system
- Boys and girls additional PE space (1,500 sq.ft.)
- Additional field events
Lake Travis MS – $600,000
- Athletic turf replacement
Lake Travis HS - $34,598,060
- Baseball and softball turf installation
- Baseball concession stand and press box
- Stadium renovations, additional seating, press box, classrooms, offices
- Women’s field house addition
- Renovate restrooms at athletic fields
Community presentations will begin in the fall, says the district.
Early voting will occur Monday, October 24 through Friday, November 4. Election Day is Tuesday, November 8.