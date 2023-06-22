Lakeway police looking to identify credit card abuse suspect

article

Lakeway police are asking for help identifying a person who stole a purse and used the victim's documents to withdraw funds from her account.

Investigators say the victim's purse was taken during a vehicle burglary on June 14 in Lakeway.

Then, the suspect was seen using the victim's identifying documents to take money from her account at a United Heritage Credit Union in Round Rock.

Police say the suspect appears to have been driving a gray or silver 2022-23 Toyota RAV4.

If you recognize the suspect or have more information, contact Sgt. Jason Brown at 512-261-2881 or jasonbrown@lakeway-tx.gov. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can submit information via http://p3tips.com/751.