Lakeway police investigating nighttime sexual assault

The Lakeway Police Department is investigating a sexual assault that happened Sunday night.

Lakeway police say they received a report on April 24 about a sexual assault that had happened the night before.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim had been assaulted in an outdoor area of Oak Grove Boulevard by an unknown man who may have been driving a gray pickup truck.

Lakeway police says the information is limited at this time and is reminding the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact the Lakeway Police Department at 512-261-2800 or via email. Information can also be sent online through P3Tips. Those submitting information should reference case #23-00652.