Couple dead in Hutto murder-suicide
HUTTO, Texas - A couple was found dead in Hutto following a domestic disturbance, the sheriff's office said.
According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 4, around 1 a.m., deputies responded to the 4000 block of CR 130 in Hutto in reference to a domestic dispute.
When deputies arrived, they found a man and woman dead from knife and gunshot wounds stemming from a domestic dispute between the couple.
This is believed to be an isolated incident with no threat to the public.
This is an ongoing investigation.