Couple dead in Hutto murder-suicide

The brief A man and woman were found dead following a domestic dispute in Hutto. WCSO believe this is a murder-suicide.



A couple was found dead in Hutto following a domestic disturbance, the sheriff's office said.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 4, around 1 a.m., deputies responded to the 4000 block of CR 130 in Hutto in reference to a domestic dispute.

MORE STORIES:

When deputies arrived, they found a man and woman dead from knife and gunshot wounds stemming from a domestic dispute between the couple.

This is believed to be an isolated incident with no threat to the public.

This is an ongoing investigation.