Lakeway police investigating multiple animal cruelty cases

Lakeway police are asking for the public's help investigating multiple animal cruelty cases.

Police said an unknown person abandoned four golden retrievers in the area of Clubhouse Drive and Duck Lake over the last few months. The dogs were malnourished and were suffering from mange.

Abandoning an animal is a violation of Texas law and is a Class A misdemeanor for each animal abandoned.

If you have any information about these incidents or the unknown subject, please contact Lakeway Police/Animal Cruelty Investigator Officer Andrea Greig at 512-261-2852 or andreagreig@lakeway-tx.gov.

