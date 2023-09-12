More Las Vegas hotels are nixing this free perk

Say goodbye to a free perk in Las Vegas that once used to be as common as slot machines at Harry Reid International Airport.

More and more Las Vegas hotels are nixing free self-parking to visitors.

Most recently, Wynn Resorts, which owns and operates Wynn and Encore Las Vegas, announced the end of free self-parking starting Sept. 27.

"The new parking policy is a result of the anticipated increased demand for parking at nearby attractions, and a higher volume of city-wide events," Wynn Resorts said in a statement. "The program is intended to ensure ample, free parking is available for guests to visit and enjoy the resort's dining, entertainment, and shopping amenities."

The Venetian and Palazzo, which ended free self-parking in July, is now charging $15 for the first four hours for non-hotel guests. Parking for more than four hours will go up to $18 an hour. If you're parking on Friday through Sunday, it goes up even higher to $23 a day. Even hotel guests will have to pay too. It costs $18 to self-park there.

The parking change was announced ahead of two major events happening in Las Vegas in the coming weeks.

The eyeball-shaped Sphere, which illuminated for the first time over Fourth of July weekend, is scheduled to open Sept. 29 with "U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere."

Then in November, Formula 1 will take over the city streets. This event will mark the first time Formula One races in Las Vegas since the 1982 Caesars Palace Grand Prix. General admission tickets are already sold out.

According to Casino.org, the remaining hotels and venues offering free self-parking are Casino Royale, Circus Circus, Tropicana, Treasure Island, Sahara, Fashion Show Mall, the Shoppes at Mandalay Palace, and Aria’s Shops at Crystals.