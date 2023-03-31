Law enforcement incident in Buda causes school lockout, traffic

Hays County deputies are on the scene of an incident in Buda that has a middle school on lockout and traffic backed up in the area.

The Hays County Sheriff's Office says a disturbance was reported around 8 a.m. off Hillside Terrace near Denise Ellen Drive.

Deputies are out searching for one of the parties involved, and McCormick Middle School has been placed on a lockout as a safety precaution only.

Hays County Sheriff’s Office, fire, and EMS are on the scene.

The Sheriff's Office says this is an active investigation, and they will provide an update when they have more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.