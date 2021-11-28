LBJ football coach identifies son as victim in Pflugerville shooting

The head coach of LBJ High School's football team has identified the victim in a shooting in Pflugerville as his son.

According to the Pflugerville Police Department, officers responded around 10:22 p.m. on November 23 to assist an EMS call in the 15000 block of Windermere Drive. When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot to death. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jahmal Fenner confirmed that his 21-year-old son Cameron died in that shooting. Fenner still went on to coach in a playoff game this week, saying he did it for his team and for Cameron.

"Just for my kids. You know I love them. And I know that's what my son would've wanted me to do," Fenner said. "Was to be here, and coach them. So, he loved football. He loved LBJ. And we're doing it for him."

Fenner also asked for anyone with any information about the shooting to come forward.

As the community mourns Cameron's loss, police continue to investigating the shooting and there has been no word on any arrests so far.

