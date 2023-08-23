Leander city manager resigns for position in Nacogdoches

Leander's city manager has resigned for a position in another Texas city.

Rick Beverlin resigned Tuesday after he accepted another offer to serve as city manager for the City of Nacogdoches. Beverlin had served as Leander's city manager since Nov. 2019.

His last day will be Nov. 1.

City Council will consider his resignation letter at its next regular meeting on Thursday, Sept. 7 and is also expected to meet in closed session to discuss next steps.

"I appreciate all your support and that of the community and our local and regional partners. It is a bittersweet moment and wish all of you the best and the city much success, prosperity, and peace," Beverlin wrote in his letter.

During Beverlin's nearly four-year tenure, Leander has grown by thousands and has been one of the fastest-growing communities in the nation, and weathered a pandemic, ice storms and water conservation, says the City.

Beverlin is a native of Houston who has spent more than 20 years in urban and transportation planning, transit, municipal management and administration, and economic development in the Greater Austin and Houston areas.