Round Rock couple celebrates wedding at Chick-fil-A

A Round Rock couple recently tied the knot and immediately went to their go-to restaurant. Their wedding portraits at a Chick-fil-A has since gone viral on social media.

The secret to love may just be Chick-fil-A nuggets and waffle fries.

"When we first started dating, we often came to this location actually," bride Sabrina Webb said. "We would always meet up here at lunchtime."

After three years of Chick-fil-A dates, the Webbs tied the knot and went back to where it all started.

"We just left the church, and I was like, ‘I am starving.’ I think I ate one bite of cake and my photographer was like, ‘well, how about you guys just go grab a bite to eat’ like let's go, and I was like, ‘can we go to Chick-fil-A?’ And she was like, ‘yes, yes, we can.’ It was just my first instantaneous thought, and I was like, 'yes, ma'am, that's where we're going,'" Webbs said.

The Webbs went from walking down the aisle, to walking into Chick-fil-A.

"I walk in and everyone just stops what they're doing and just looks at me, and I'm like, I know I'm in a wedding dress right now ordering Chick-fil-A," Webb said.

Just like every other date, the Webbs ordered chicken nuggets, Powerade, and a chicken sandwich with Chick-fil-A sauce.

Chick-fil-A said it was their pleasure and the meal was on them. Webb said it’s a memory they’ll never forget and Chick-fil-A might just be their anniversary celebration spot for years to come.