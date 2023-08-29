Family mourns loss of mother, son following deadly crash in Leander; suspect at large

A family is mourning after the loss of a mother and son in a deadly crash over the weekend. Leander police are still searching for a driver who was involved.

Police said the crash happened on Aug. 26 around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Hero Way and 183A Toll Road Frontage Road in Leander.

69-year-old Avelina Osorio Lopez and 35-year-old Jose Luis Rebollar Osorio were found dead on the scene.

Family members say Aug. 26 was Avelina's birthday.

"We sang 'happy birthday' in the morning, and they were doing some celebration for the night," family member Francisco Puebla said. "We never thought what could happen in a few seconds, and it happened, really bad."

69-year-old Avelina Osorio Lopez and 35-year-old Jose Luis Rebollar Osorio were killed in a crash in Leander. Photo courtesy: Osorio family

Puebla is the general manager at the restaurant Jardin Corona, where many family members work. Avelina was his aunt, and Jose Luis was his cousin.

"She's my mom's second cousin, and when I see her, I see my mom," he said. "They're the nicest people I've ever known."

He says Avelina and her husband were visiting their children in the U.S. before heading back to Mexico.

"It's really sad to see," Puebla said. "It's something that we're never ready for."

Police say Jose Luis was driving a RAV 4, and Avelina was in the front passenger seat.

"Officers responded to an upside down Suburban and then a silver RAV 4 that was also damaged," Lt. John Lauden with Leander Police said.

Two adults and two children, all part of the same family, were taken to local hospitals. Puebla says Avelina's husband was still in the hospital as of Tuesday afternoon.

Police say a passenger in the Suburban was also taken to the hospital. Two other cars had minimal damage. Officers say while the driver of the Suburban fled on foot, and is still at large, there is no danger to the public.

"He fled immediately from a crash, there were no weapons displayed or any violence. He fled the scene, so he's trying to get away," Lauden said. "We are working on identifying him."

Investigators are still working to figure out the cause of the crash.

"We have an accident reconstruction team that's working on all that...they're figuring out the angles, speeds, all that sort of thing," Lauden said. "Anybody that saw the crash or has dash cam video of it, that would be a great help."

Family members say they want to bring their loved ones' remains back to Mexico and are grateful for the support they've gotten.

"We're still in shock," Puebla said. "We're here for [the family], and we thank the community."

The family has started a GoFundMe to help with expenses.

If you witnessed this collision, have information that helps us determine the circumstances of the crash occurring or have dash camera footage of the collision we ask that you please contact Cpl. Gonzalez at, Cgonzalez@leandertx.gov or by phone at (512) 528-2875.