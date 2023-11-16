Leander ISD named 2023 AP Large District of the Year by College Board

article

Leander ISD has been named an Advanced Placement District of the Year by the College Board for 2023.

LISD was recognized as a national leader among districts with 50,000 students or more whose AP programs are delivering results for students while broadening access.

More than 12,000 districts from across the U.S. and Canada were recognized on the annual AP School Honor Roll and from that list, three districts were chosen as Districts of the Year for each category of district population size: small, medium, and large.

Over the past year, in Leander ISD

40% or more of the graduating class took at least 1 AP exam during high school

25% or more of the graduating class scored a 3 or higher on at least 1 AP exam

83% of the district's schools achieved recognition on the AP Honor Roll

60% of the district's schools earned the AP Access Award, showing a "clear and effective" commitment to equitable access to advanced coursework

"I am humbled and honored by this tremendous achievement for Leander ISD," Superintendent Bruce Gearing, Ed.D., said in a release. "To be recognized as AP Large District of the Year reflects the unwavering dedication and steadfast commitment of every individual that completes #1LISD. From our outstanding educators and administrators to our diligent students and supportive families, this distinction belongs to you, aligned to our core beliefs, mission and vision to create the most sought-after creators of our future world."

For the past 10 years, the Leander ISD Educational Excellence Foundation has paid for 3,710 students to take AP exams who could not otherwise afford to, providing the opportunity to take these tests and earn college credit.

Participating in AP coursework can lead to college savings for families. The typical student who scores 3 or higher on two exams can save, on average, $2,252 at a public four-year college and over $8,308 at a private institution.

Leander ISD also says research shows students who take AP courses and exams are more likely than their peers to attend college and graduate on time. Even AP exam scores of 1 or 2 predict better college outcomes than academically similar college students who didn’t take an AP course and exam.