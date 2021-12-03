Leander ISD investigates social media threat against school campus

The Leander Independent School District sent a letter out to Leander ISD families this morning about a social media rumor involving a threat to one of its campuses.

Police have confirmed there is no threat to any of the campuses, according to Leander ISD. The rumor on social media had stated that there was a threat of a shooting at the Leander High School.

"I understand that the recent shootings in Michigan and elsewhere have all of us on edge," Principal Chris Simpson said in the letter. "In a time such as this, we need to remember the importance of using social media responsibly. Rumors can cause undue panic and are disruptive to a welcoming and productive learning environment."

Read the letter below:

Dear Leander High School families,

We were recently informed of a rumor on social media that states that there is a threat of a shooting at our campus this afternoon. We have no confirmed or suspected threats against our campus. Our partners in law enforcement have assured us our campus is safe. We are constantly monitoring school safety and would communicate with you directly in the event that we would need to initiate safety protocols.

I understand that the recent shootings in Michigan and elsewhere have all of us on edge. In a time such as this, we need to remember the importance of using social media responsibly. Rumors can cause undue panic and are disruptive to a welcoming and productive learning environment.

We appreciate any help with controlling the rumors and misinformation. Thank you for your continued support of Leander HS.

Chris Simpson

Principal

Leander High School

___

MORE HEADLINES:

"Ethan don't do it": Parents of Oxford High School suspect sent messages during shooting

James and Jennifer Crumbley charged with 4 counts of involuntary manslaughter each after Oxford mass shooting

Prosecutor 'doesn't have words' after watching Oxford High School video of teen mass shooting suspect

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter