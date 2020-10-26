Expand / Collapse search

Leander police looking for two burglary suspects

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Leander
LEANDER, Texas - The Leander Police Department is asking the public for help identifying two suspects who were involved in burglaries on October 25.

The burglaries happened at a garage in the 7000 block of 183A Toll Road at around 10:20 p.m. Police say several pieces of property were stolen from the garage, as well as a separate vehicle outside of the garage. 

The suspects, one male and one female, are described as follows:

  • White/Hispanic male, approximately mid 20's
  • Thin to medium build
  • Approximately 6 feet tall
  • Short black hair
  • Moustache (possible goatee)
  • Wearing a white zip up jacket, white undershirt, and black "jogger" style pants with white and black tennis shoes. Also wearing white, medical-style mask.

  • White/Hispanic female, approximately mid 20's
  • Medium build
  • Approximately 5' 6" to 5' 8"
  • Long brown hair, worn up in a bun or clip
  • Wearing a short tight orange, short sleeved dress and sandals.

The suspects left the scene in a grey, minivan type vehicle.

If you recognize these suspects, police ask that people not identify the suspects on social media. People are instead asked to call 512-528-2800 and ask to speak to Ofc. Casey Young and reference LPD cases 20-2355/20-2356. 