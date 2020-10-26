Leander police looking for two burglary suspects

The Leander Police Department is asking the public for help identifying two suspects who were involved in burglaries on October 25.

The burglaries happened at a garage in the 7000 block of 183A Toll Road at around 10:20 p.m. Police say several pieces of property were stolen from the garage, as well as a separate vehicle outside of the garage.

The suspects, one male and one female, are described as follows:

White/Hispanic male, approximately mid 20's

Thin to medium build

Approximately 6 feet tall

Short black hair

Moustache (possible goatee)

Wearing a white zip up jacket, white undershirt, and black "jogger" style pants with white and black tennis shoes. Also wearing white, medical-style mask.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Advertisement

White/Hispanic female, approximately mid 20's

Medium build

Approximately 5' 6" to 5' 8"

Long brown hair, worn up in a bun or clip

Wearing a short tight orange, short sleeved dress and sandals.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

The suspects left the scene in a grey, minivan type vehicle.

If you recognize these suspects, police ask that people not identify the suspects on social media. People are instead asked to call 512-528-2800 and ask to speak to Ofc. Casey Young and reference LPD cases 20-2355/20-2356.