Leander Police searching for missing teen girl
LEANDER, Texas - The Leander Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 16-year-old girl missing since Monday.
What we know:
Officials said Trinity Pesina was last seen by her parents on Monday around 10 p.m.
Pesina is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a black tank top and maroon pajama pants. She usually wears a necklace with a small heart containing a "T."
Police believe she is still in the Leander area and friends are helping her hide her location.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Leander Police Department at 512-528-2800 or contact Detective Young at cyoung@leandertx.gov.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Leander Police Department.