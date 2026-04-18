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Leander Police searching for missing teen girl

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Published  April 18, 2026 11:03am CDT
Leander
FOX 7 Austin
article

Trinity Pesina

The Brief

    • Leander Police are searching for 16-year-old Trinity Pesina who has been missing since Monday.
    • Police believe she may be with friends and still in the Leander area.
    • Anyone with information is asked to contact the Leander Police Department.

LEANDER, Texas - The Leander Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 16-year-old girl missing since Monday.

What we know:

Officials said Trinity Pesina was last seen by her parents on Monday around 10 p.m.

Pesina is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black tank top and maroon pajama pants. She usually wears a necklace with a small heart containing a "T."

Police believe she is still in the Leander area and friends are helping her hide her location.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Leander Police Department at 512-528-2800 or contact Detective Young at cyoung@leandertx.gov.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Leander Police Department.

LeanderCrime and Public Safety