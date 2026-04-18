Leander Police searching for missing teen girl

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The Brief Leander Police are searching for 16-year-old Trinity Pesina who has been missing since Monday. Police believe she may be with friends and still in the Leander area. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Leander Police Department.



The Leander Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 16-year-old girl missing since Monday.

What we know:

Officials said Trinity Pesina was last seen by her parents on Monday around 10 p.m.

Pesina is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black tank top and maroon pajama pants. She usually wears a necklace with a small heart containing a "T."

Police believe she is still in the Leander area and friends are helping her hide her location.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Leander Police Department at 512-528-2800 or contact Detective Young at cyoung@leandertx.gov.