Person arrested after threat prank on Austin Community College campus: police
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Community College police say a reported threat at one of its campuses was a prank, and that one person has been arrested for the stunt.
ACC says that on Wednesday night, at the Highland Campus, someone entered a room wearing a ski mask and made threatening remarks.
ACC police quickly identified the person, who was not a student, and arrested them for trespassing.
The investigation is ongoing to determine if additional charges should be filed.