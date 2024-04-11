Expand / Collapse search

Person arrested after threat prank on Austin Community College campus: police

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published  April 11, 2024 7:06pm CDT
Austin Community College
Austin Community College police say a reported threat at one of its campuses was a prank, and one person has been arrested.

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Community College police say a reported threat at one of its campuses was a prank, and that one person has been arrested for the stunt.

ACC says that on Wednesday night, at the Highland Campus, someone entered a room wearing a ski mask and made threatening remarks.

ACC police quickly identified the person, who was not a student, and arrested them for trespassing.

The investigation is ongoing to determine if additional charges should be filed.