A police investigation shut down 2243 in both directions Wednesday morning, but the road has since reopened.

Just after 6:30 a.m., Leander police said they were assisting Williamson County Sheriff's deputies with an investigation that closed 2243 between Ridgmar Rd and the 183A frontage road.

As of 9:35 a.m., the road reopened.

So far, police have not said what they were investigating.