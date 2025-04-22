Pony reunited with family after wandering Leander subdivision: police

The Brief Leander police say a pony was found in the Vista Ridge subdivision last night "Spice" was found on April 21 around 9 p.m. wandering on Encino Drive "Spice" has been reunited with his family



A pony found wandering in a Leander neighborhood has been reunited with his family.

What we know:

Leander police were looking for the owners of "Spice".

The pony was found on April 21 around 9 p.m. wandering on Encino Drive in the Vista Ridge subdivision, about a quarter of a mile from the Vista Ridge-S. Bagdad Road intersection.

What they're saying:

"Upon speaking to him, he stated he was out on a late-night stroll, trying to see if he could meet some new friends. He got turned around in the dark and couldn't find his way home. Some nice people offered to let him stay the night until daylight and he could see where he was going. Spice enjoyed his sleepover so much, he didn't want to leave this morning," said Leander police in a Facebook post.

Reunited with his family

What's next:

In an update posted Tuesday afternoon, Leander police say Spice has been reunited with his family.

Police say the little pony is a new addition to the family and had wandered off after someone left the gate open. Spice ended up wandering just over a mile away from his home.

Animal Services walked Spice home to reunite him with his family.