Learning to play tennis at Grey Rock Tennis Club

With the new year often comes new hobbies and what better hobby than one that also helps you get moving. Grey Rock Tennis Club offers adult and junior lessons for those who want to just have fun or take it to the next level.

Grey Rock Tennis Club is a public facility that is owned by the City of Austin but does offer additional benefits for those who are members. On its website, Grey Rock says membership perks include, but are not limited to: court fee exemption, the ability to play in Grey Rock mens and womens tennis leagues (USTA & ATL), a reduced ball machine fee, reduced pricing on racquet services and merchandise, and free racquet demoing.

The facility has eight lighted, state-of-the-art PlexiCushion courts and shares the same entrance as the Grey Rock Golf Club. For more details about fees, times, and membership you can go to Grey Rock Tennis Club's website.

