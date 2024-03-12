Lee County homicide victim identified

Deputies have identified the victim of a homicide in Lee County as 36-year-old Carlos Ramone Greene.

Around 9:54 a.m. on Tuesday, March 5, a 911 caller reported a deceased person in the 1100 block of County Road 123 in Ledbetter.

Lee County Sheriff's deputies responded and found Greene's body on a residential property with apparent gunshot wounds.

Authorities say his death is being investigated as a homicide.

Deputies say Greene was known to frequent the area where his body was recovered.

MORE CRIME COVERAGE

His driver's license lists his home in College Station.

Deputies say they are still working to identify the suspect(s) responsible.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Lee County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division at 979-542-2800 or Bluebonnet Area Crimestoppers at 866-930-TIPS. Anonymous calls and online tips may be submitted 24/7.