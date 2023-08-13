Lionel Richie cancels sold-out concert 1 hour after showtime, angering NY fans

Lionel Richie fans waited all night long for the singer to appear before the sold-out show was canceled, after the singer said he was unable to land due to poor weather conditions.

Richie was supposed to perform at Madison Square Garden with Earth, Wind & Fire on Saturday.

"Thank you so much for announcing this an hour after the show was supposed to start." — @howdy_imjack/Twitter

Lionel Richie performs during the "Sing A Song All Night Long" Tour stop at Scotiabank Arena on August 08, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Jeremychanphotography/Getty Images)

"Due to severe weather and being unable to land in the NY and surrounding areas, I’m unable to make it to the show tonight," Richie tweeted.

New York fans were enraged and skeptical given that the weather conditions in the city were close to perfect Saturday night.

"Yes. After so many years of touring, this makes no sense!" — @jsrbbb/Twitter

"We bought our parents good seats for a lot of money for their 50th wedding anniversary. They’re 75 and were really looking forward to tonight’s show. Thanks for ruining the gift we got for them." one person wrote in part.

"You could have hired a driver," another person wrote.

Richie says that the concert has been rescheduled for Monday, Aug. 14, however fans noted that Earth, Wind & Fire are already scheduled to perform in Connecticut that day.

One fan tweeted: "Sounds like bad planning on your part @LionelRichie, trying to fly in at the last minute. I’ll take a refund please - no thx to Monday!"

Verdine White, Philip Bailey, and Ralph Johnson of Earth, Wind & Fire perform during the "Sing A Song All Night Long" Tour stop at Scotiabank Arena on August 08, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Jeremychanphotography/Getty Images)

Earth, Wind & Fire shared on their Instagram: "Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Earth, Wind & Fire concert scheduled for Monday, August 14th at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport has been rescheduled to Wednesday, August 16th. All tickets purchased for original date will be honored. Because of prior commitment for Wednesday, Derek Jeter will no longer be able to attend the rescheduled date."

Thus, indicating that they could be performing with Richie on Monday.