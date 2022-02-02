List of Texas closings: Here are the cities, counties closing offices on Feb. 3

Central Texas cities and counties are closing their offices and suspending non-essential operations this week due to incoming winter weather.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning and Winter Watch Advisory for Austin and the surrounding area based on forecasted cold temperatures and possible freezing precipitation.

A major winter storm with heavy snow and disruptive ice will impact more than 100 million people across a nearly 3,000-mile swath stretching from Texas and the Plains to the Midwest and Northeast through Friday.

The following Central Texas cities will close their offices and suspend non-emergency operations this week:

Non-essential City of Austin operations will close on Thursday, Feb. 3 due to forecasted freezing temperatures. All essential public safety services will continue, according to the City.

Except for essential personnel, the City of Buda offices and facilities will be closed Thursday, Feb. 3, due to inclement weather forecast for the city and surrounding areas by the National Weather Service (NWS).

Anyone who has a personal or medical emergency should dial 9-1-1 accordingly. Essential City of Buda staff will take call on a city line 512-523-8900, during regular business hours (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.) for city-related matters only.

Please see the NWS website and social media platforms for weather updates. The City of Buda also will post relevant updates on its social media platforms and website.

The city of Cedar Park says its facilities, including the Library and Rec. Center, are closed Thursday due to the incoming winter weather.

No trash and/or recycling pickup on Thursday: Thursday's pickup moves to Friday and Friday's pickup moves to Saturday

Cedar Park City Hall (including Utility Billing Office), 450 Cypress Creek Rd.

Cedar Park Recreation Center , 1435 Main St.

Milburn Pool at 1901 Sun Chase Blvd. also closed for lap swimming Thursday, Feb. 3

Cedar Park Public Library , 550 Discovery Blvd.

Cedar Park Municipal Court, 911 Quest Pkwy. If you had a court case scheduled for Thursday, February 3, it is rescheduled. Click , 911 Quest Pkwy. If you had a court case scheduled for Thursday, February 3, it is rescheduled. Click here for more info.

Water is turned off at the following Parks amenities, in order to protect plumbing:

Restrooms: Brushy Creek Lake, Brushy Creek Sports, Nelson Ranch, Buttercup, Milburn and Veterans Memorial Parks

Community Gardens: Milburn and Veterans Memorial Parks

Dog wash station and dog water fountains at Cedar Bark Park

Many City services will be available online.

City of Georgetown offices will be closed Thursday, Feb. 3, in response to winter weather. Non-essential employees who can work from home will, and essential employees will remain on standby throughout the event.

The following buildings and services will be closed:

Airport Terminal, 500 Terminal Drive

Animal Shelter, 110 Walden Drive

Art Center, 816 S. Main St.

City Hall, 808 Martin Luther King Jr. St.

Collection Station, 250 W.L. Walden Drive

Council and Courts Building (including Municipal Court), 510 W. Ninth St.

Garey Park, 6450 RM 2243

Georgetown Municipal Complex, 300-1 Industrial Ave.

Grace Heritage Center, 817 S. Main St.

Parks and Recreation Administration, 1101 N. College St.

Planning Department, 809 Martin Luther King Jr. St.

Public Library, 402 W. Eighth St.

Public Safety Operations and Training Center, Police Records, and Fire Support Services offices, 3500 D.B. Wood Road

Recreation Center, 1003 N. Austin Ave.

Tennis Center, 400 Serenada Drive

Visitors Center, 103 W. Seventh St.

Public restrooms and drinking fountains in City parks are closed, likely through Monday.

Utility outages

If you are experiencing an outage, please first refer to our online outage maps to confirm we know about your outage. If you don’t see your location included in the outage, please call 512-930-3640 to report it. Please note calls may take longer to connect with the City’s outage system.

Personal safety

Georgetown residents should avoid travel if possible and exercise caution while driving Thursday. Visit drivetexas.org for road conditions.

In the event of frozen pipes, it’s recommended that you turn off your water at the main shut-off valve to prevent additional damage when the pipes unfreeze. To learn how to find and operate your main shut-off valve, click here.

The City is working with The Caring Place and the Ministerial Alliance to provide after-hours assistance in the form of emergency hotel stay vouchers for those needing shelter when temperatures are 32 degrees or below, or the temperature is 35 degrees or below and it is raining. Vouchers are limited.

During business hours (9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday), people can call The Caring Place at 512-943-0700 and follow the prompts for basic needs assistance. If someone needs assistance after-hours, and all other options have been exhausted, they can call the Police non-emergency line at 512-930-3510.

Solid Waste and Recycling Collection

Texas Disposal Systems has not yet determined whether routes will change for solid waste and recycling customers in the City of Georgetown. If the collection trucks cannot travel safely on the road, commercial and residential routes will be delayed by one day. If your collection day is Thursday or Friday, and your cart is not collected, please leave it at the curb for an additional 24 hours to be collected. For questions about solid waste collection, call TDS at 512-930-1715.

GoGeo paratransit service

GoGeo paratransit service is canceled for Thursday, Feb. 3.

Curative COVID-19 testing site

The COVID-19 testing site located at 707 S. Martin Luther King Jr. St. (near the Georgetown Public Library) will close Feb. 3. COVID-19 testing is by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, click here. To schedule a rapid PCR test, which provides results in fewer than four hours, click here.

For more information about the City’s winter storm response, resources, and updates, please visit the City website.

Hutto City Hall and Hutto Public Library will be closed Thursday Feb. 3 and Friday Feb. 4. The Library will also be closed on Saturday, Feb. 5.

The Hutto City Council meeting that had been set for tomorrow evening has been canceled. The reschedule date and time for this meeting will be 7 p.m. next Thursday, Feb. 10.

The city has provided some useful resources:

Burst pipes: You are encouraged to plan ahead to protect your pipes from freezing. But if your pipes do burst and you aren’t able to turn off the water valve yourself, please feel free to call the City of Hutto Public Works After-Hours Hotline at 512-759-4016.

Power outages: Call Oncor customer service at 888.313.4747 and/or register for MyOncor alerts by texting "REG" to 66267

Water issues: There are three different water service providers in Hutto. Make sure you know which one is yours by checking your bill or There are three different water service providers in Hutto. Make sure you know which one is yours by checking your bill or looking at this map . Save the right phone number in case you ever lose water pressure or have other water issues: City of Hutto Utilities 512-759-4055. Jonah Water S.U.D. 512-759-1286. Manville W.S.C. 888-856-2488

City updates: For updates as they become available, check For updates as they become available, check the city's website and follow the city's Facebook page

For emergencies, call 9-1-1! For non-emergencies, call Hutto Police at 512-846-2200.

Payment deadlines will be extended through Monday, Feb. 7, for any fees and utility bills.

Due to forecasted inclement weather, City of Kyle offices and facilities, including Kyle City Hall, Public Library, and Utility Billing Office, will be closed Thursday, Feb. 3 and Friday, Feb. 4th. City services will still be available via phone at 512-262-1010 and online.

The City of Lockhart is suspending non-essential City services on Thursday, February 3. Lockhart City Hall, the Dr. Eugene Clark Library, the Lockhart Animal Shelter, Recycling Center, and Municipal Court will also be closed to the public.

Lockhart Police, Fire, EMS, Public Works, Water, and Electric Departments will continue emergency operations. For any utility-related emergencies, residents can call the after-hours utility phone number 512-398-4401.

For any updates, residents can refer to the City’s website and social media channels.

The City of Pflugerville is closing all City facilities and offices on Thursday, February 3, including Pflugerville City Hall, Pflugerville Animal Welfare Services, Recreation Center, Public Library, Justice Center (the after-hours entrance will remain open for emergencies) and other administrative offices.

If residents have a water or wastewater concern during regular business hours while City facilities are closed, they can contact Pflugerville Public Works at 512-990-6400 by email at publicworks@pflugervilletx.gov or through the City website’s chat feature. Utility Billing staff will also be available via website chat and by email at utilitybilling@pflugervilletx.gov .

The City will continue to post any updates at pflugervilletx.gov/news and on the City of Pflugerville Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Nextdoor accounts. Connect with the Pflugerville Police Department for text-based emergency communications by texting PfPD to 888777.

Waste Connections is suspending trash and recycling service tomorrow, February 3. They will continue to monitor conditions for Friday and Saturday. Once services resume, residents should leave any uncollected carts at the curb and hold off placement of bulk items for collection so crews can catch up.

CapMetro is suspending all non-emergency services Thursday, February 3, which includes the Pflugerville Pickup service .

For updates from Oncor, to report power outages and sign up for status alerts, visit stormcenter.oncor.com .

Due to forecasted inclement weather, City of Round Rock offices and facilities, including Round Rock Public Library, Municipal Court, Baca Center, Clay Madsen Recreation Center, and Utility Billing Office, will be closed Thursday, Feb. 3.

Other City services will be impacted as follows:

Due to landfill closures, Round Rock Refuse will not pick up garbage and recycling pickup on Thursday. Thursday routes will be picked up on Friday and Friday routes will be picked up on Saturday, weather permitting.

Fixed route and ADA paratransit bus services in Round Rock will not run on Thursday.

Municipal Court cases set for Thursday morning will be rescheduled to a later date. Most cases can be paid online at roundrocktexas.gov/municipalcourt

Utility bills can be paid online at rrtxwater.com or by calling 1-855-894-2392 (Be sure to select "#" after your CID number and Account number, i.e. XXXXXX# XXXXXX#). A deposit box is located at the corner of Bagdad Avenue and Sheppard Street at City Hall, 221 E. Main Street, in addition to a freestanding deposit box on the east side of the building. Check or money orders only.

Winter weather resources in Round Rock

Round Rock residents in need of emergency shelter can call 512-218-5500.

Oncor is the electricity provider in the City of Round Rock. Report power outages through Oncor’s Storm Center website ( https://bit.ly/RRTXOutage ), by calling 888-313-4747 or texting OUT to 66267 if you have registered for My Oncor Alerts. To register for My Oncor Alerts, text REG to 66267.

In the case of busted pipes, Round Rock residents should turn off water flow into the home at the shut-off valve located by their meter and then call a plumber to make the repair. If assistance is needed to get water shut off to your house, you can call the Utility Department at 512-218-5555.

Limbs that are blocking roads or sidewalks in the City of Round Rock can be reported by calling 512-688-0398. Any fallen trees on private property are the responsibility of the property owner.

If you must travel, you can monitor road conditions by visiting drivetexas.org or calling 1-800-452-9292.

Due to inclement weather and unsafe road conditions, all non-essential City of San Marcos facilities and all non-essential City functions will be suspended Thursday, February 3, and Friday, February 4.

City offices will return to regular operating hours Monday, February 7. For a list of ways to do business with the City remotely, click here.

The City of Taylor Communications Office is issuing the following updates regarding the anticipated freezing temperatures:

City Hall will be closed on Thursday, February 3. Essential services, including Fire, Police, and Public Works will be available for residents in need. Please note that residents can turn off their own water if they wish, but the City will only be turning off water if pipes are broken.

Trash pickup will be cancelled on Thursday, February 3. Trash that was scheduled for pick up on Thursday will now be picked up on Friday.

Streets and roads in the City of Taylor will likely be icy and slippery, with unsafe driving conditions. Residents are urged to stay home if at all possible and avoid driving on the roads when temperatures are below freezing.

If your power does go out, please contact Oncor at 888.313.4747.

A warming center has been set up at St. Paul House and Fellowship Hall at 401 W. 7th St. for anyone in need. The warming center will operate on Thursday, February 3 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Please call 512-662-3348 if you know of someone who needs a place to go and/or transportation to the Center.

The City has additional staff on hand to ensure that residents continue to have water throughout the weather event. The Brazos River Authority (BRA) has let us know that they have a full backup generator online in case of an electrical failure.

The City has posted a list of additional resources for residents online

The following Central Texas counties will close their offices and suspend non-emergency operations this week:

Due to expected inclement weather, all non-essential Hays County offices will be closed Thursday, February 3. Department Heads and Elected Officials will determine which essential services must continue operating during this closure and instruct their staff accordingly. A decision on Friday will be made by 3 p.m. tomorrow.

County residents are urged to take steps to be prepared for multiple days of extremely cold temperatures mixed with rain and can find winter weather preparedness tips on the county's emergency website.

Many of county departments also offer online resources.

Williamson County offices will be closed on Thursday, February 3, and Friday, February 4, due to forecasted severe winter weather in the region. Essential personnel will still report for duty, according to the county.

For more updates and information from Williamson County, follow @PreparingWilco on Twitter.

