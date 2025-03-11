Live bat found in Cedar Park tests positive for rabies: police

The Brief A live bat found in Cedar Park has tested positive for rabies. The bat was found in the 1100 block of Camden Cove, near Forest Oaks Park. Anyone with knowledge of someone that came into contact with the bat is urged to call the Cedar Park Animal Control Unit.



A live bat found in Cedar Park has tested positive for rabies, says law enforcement.

What we know:

Cedar Park police say that the bat was found in the 1100 block of Camden Cove, near Forest Oaks Park off Brushy Creek Road.

At this time, police believe the bat came into contact with multiple people and/or animals.

What we don't know:

Cedar Park police did not share when the bat was found.

What you can do:

Anyone with knowledge of someone that came into contact with this bat is urged to call the Cedar Park Animal Control Unit at 512-260-4600 ext. 0.

Cedar Park police are also reminding residents not to touch any stray or unknown animals and to make sure their pet's rabies vaccines are up-to-date.