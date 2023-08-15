City of Lockhart encouraging water conservation ahead of Stage 2 restrictions

The City of Lockhart is asking residents to conserve water to help keep the city from moving into Stage 2 water restrictions.

The city says that over the past weekend, there was a rising increase in water usage which is possibly pushing Lockhart into moving into Stage 2.

Stage 2 is triggered when total daily demand equals or exceeds 2.4 million gallons per day for three consecutive days. Last year, on average, residents used 1.5 million gallons per day the entire year.

The city is asking the community to conserve water by strictly following the odd/even outdoor watering schedule, fixing leaks and practicing other water conservation methods

If enacted, under Stage Two, some non-essential water use will be prohibited.

The community will be apprised of updates through the city's website and social media channels if additional conservation efforts are needed.