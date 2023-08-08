Expand / Collapse search

City of Austin waives pool fees due to ongoing heat

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
AUSTIN, Texas - The City of Austin is waiving pool admission fees due to the ongoing excessive heat.

Austin's Parks and Recreation Department is not charging admission fees Aug. 9 through Sept. 30.

The fees are waived for all City pools except Barton Springs.

This comes after the city announced six seasonal pools will be extending their operations through Sept. 24.

For a list of all City aquatic facilities, click here.