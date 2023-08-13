How prepared is the City of Austin for a major wildfire?

We've seen plenty of destructive wildfires across Central Texas from Bastrop County to Hays and Caldwell counties to the grass fire that destroyed an apartment building in Cedar Park.

So it begs the question: how long until we see a major wildfire in the city of Austin and are we prepared?

In this FOX 7 Focus, FOX 7 Austin's John Krinjak speaks with Justice Jones and Lt. Steve Gibbon with the Austin Fire Department's wildfire division about the risk and preparations for wildfire danger.

JOHN KRINJAK: Where are we right now as far as wildfire danger goes? At the moment here in Austin, what do people need to know?

JUSTICE JONES: Yeah, the fire danger in Austin is extremely high right now. So we need people to know that any spark, any unwanted ignition can be catastrophic. So our first request to the public is be extremely cautious right now. You don't want to be the cause of a catastrophe.

STEVE GIBBON: We're monitoring the fuels. Our fuels right now are getting to a very critical state as it continues to dry. And with the heat and the lack of rainfall, our conditions are going to continue to deteriorate until we get some rain. And so people just need to be really cognizant of what they're doing, whether it's dragging a chain behind a truck or, you know, getting out, doing welding or, you know, fence building, you know, working out, you know, even mow in their yard if they strike a rock and start a fire. So there's a lot of little things that people need to pay attention to.

JOHN KRINJAK: What has going to these other fires around here done as far as preparing you guys?

JUSTICE JONES: Well, since the 2011 fire season, Austin Fire Department has been training nonstop to respond to wildland fires. And we train in a way, and we developed policies where we can assist our partners and other communities when they're experiencing wildfires because we're going to need help some day and we're going to ask them to show up for us.

STEVE GIBBON: Oftentimes, the more rural areas will start sparking fires before we do. Just the nature of the fuels they have available down there. So it's a real cue that as these areas around us start burning, that we should anticipate that, you know, the fires will be moving into our area as our vegetation continues to drive through the region.

JOHN KRINJAK: We haven't seen, you know, big wildfires here in Austin recently. We have seen a lot like brush fires, though. What should people take away from that? What do you take away from that as far as like what is the risk that something could balloon into something bigger?

JUSTICE JONES: Well, firefighters are very effective in suppressing the majority of wildfires. We put out 99% of the fires right away. It's that 1% on extreme conditions that we're concerned about. And we're entering into some of those extreme conditions. So help firefighters by preventing any unwanted ignition right now and have a plan for evacuating because we can't protect your home and property until you're out of harm's way. If you live in a neighborhood that has limited ingress and egress or is a one way in-one way out, that's a real cue that you're in a dangerous situation. So you want to give yourself extra time to evacuate. To do that, you want to have your evacuation items in order. Make sure you have your prescriptions, your pets, the people you love all accounted for. And don't hesitate when you receive that evacuation notice.

JOHN KRINJAK: And given just how hot and how dry it is, how likely do you think it is that we see a significant wildfire within Austin later this month?

JUSTICE JONES: Well, the conditions are shaping up even for the next few days to have extreme fire potential. That means the vegetation is extremely dry and vegetation that we nailed to our homes in the forms of fences and decks is extremely dry as well.

STEVE GIBBON: The way conditions are going now, yes, it's going to be I anticipate that we're going to have a significant fire here before too much longer. Just it's not a matter of if, it's a matter of when and when all the holes in the Swiss cheese line up and we get the dry conditions. And if we get a little front push through and brings a little bit of wind with it, then it could be an interesting day for us.