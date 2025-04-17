Lockhart volleyball coach arrested for sex crime involving a child
LOCKHART, Texas - A volleyball coach in the Lockhart area was arrested for "sexual performance of a child," the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office said.
What we know:
According to the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office, on April 15, deputies executed an arrest warrant for the offense of sexual performance of a child. Aaron Aguilar, of Lockhart, was arrested.
This is an ongoing investigation and more charges are pending.
What you can do:
He was recently employed as a volleyball coach in Lockhart.
The CCSO is asking parents with children coached by him to speak with their children about any inappropriate behavior.
If you have any information, contact the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office at (512) 359-4517 or sean.quinn@co.caldwell.tx.us.
The Source: Information from the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office