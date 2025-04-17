Lockhart volleyball coach arrested for sex crime involving a child

article

The Brief A man was arrested for "sexual performance of a child" CCSO said he was recently employed as a volleyball coach in Lockhart Deputies are asking parents to speak with their children who may have been coached by him



A volleyball coach in the Lockhart area was arrested for "sexual performance of a child," the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office said.

What we know:

According to the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office, on April 15, deputies executed an arrest warrant for the offense of sexual performance of a child. Aaron Aguilar, of Lockhart, was arrested.

This is an ongoing investigation and more charges are pending.

What you can do:

He was recently employed as a volleyball coach in Lockhart.

The CCSO is asking parents with children coached by him to speak with their children about any inappropriate behavior.

If you have any information, contact the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office at (512) 359-4517 or sean.quinn@co.caldwell.tx.us.