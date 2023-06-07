Long Center hosting free summer Drop In Concert Series

The Long Center is celebrating ‘15 Years Long’ with a free summer Drop In Concert Series that's bigger and better than ever.

Every Thursday through August 10, local musicians will play on the world's first 3D-printed performance pavilion.

You can bring the whole family, including dogs, a lawn chair and a blanket and enjoy music with city views.

The Long Center announces the artists on Fridays and opens RSVPs on Mondays.

On Thursdays, doors open at 7 p.m. and the shows start at 8 p.m.

This year's lineup of diverse, iconic, and emerging local artists includes:

Alejandro Escovedo

Annabelle Chairlegs

Aubrey Hays

Caramelo Haze

Chief Cleopatra

David Shabani & The Nu Leopards

El Combo Oscuro

Flora & Fawna

Good Looks

Jane Leo

JaRon Marshall & The Collective

Melissa Carper

Micah Shalom

Moody Bank$

Ms. Mack & the Daddys

Night Glitter

Shooks

Sun June

THEBROSFRESH

Tony Kamel

Urban Heat

The 3D printed performance pavilion was gifted to the Long Center by ICON as a tribute to the work and legacy of the Long Center: the arts, creative culture, and community.

During SXSW, ICON announced a collaboration with El Cosmico owner Liz Lambert and BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group to reimagine and rebuild the El Cosmico development in Marfa, Texas.

The pavilion brings a taste of that project to Austin. The 3D printed pavilion took 2 weeks of print time to complete. Then, additional design elements such as the tile, stage, benches and steel Halo were added.