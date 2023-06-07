Expand / Collapse search

Long Center hosting free summer Drop In Concert Series

Austin
Every Thursday throughout the summer, the Drop In Concert Series will feature local musicians and fun activities with a block party vibe.

AUSTIN, Texas - The Long Center is celebrating ‘15 Years Long’ with a free summer Drop In Concert Series that's bigger and better than ever.

Every Thursday through August 10, local musicians will play on the world's first 3D-printed performance pavilion. 

You can bring the whole family, including dogs, a lawn chair and a blanket and enjoy music with city views.

The Long Center announces the artists on Fridays and opens RSVPs on Mondays.

On Thursdays, doors open at 7 p.m. and the shows start at 8 p.m.

This year's lineup of diverse, iconic, and emerging local artists includes: 

  • Alejandro Escovedo
  • Annabelle Chairlegs
  • Aubrey Hays
  • Caramelo Haze
  • Chief Cleopatra
  • David Shabani & The Nu Leopards
  • El Combo Oscuro
  • Flora & Fawna
  • Good Looks
  • Jane Leo
  • JaRon Marshall & The Collective
  • Melissa Carper
  • Micah Shalom
  • Moody Bank$
  • Ms. Mack & the Daddys
  • Night Glitter
  • Shooks
  • Sun June
  • THEBROSFRESH
  • Tony Kamel
  • Urban Heat

World's first 3D printed stage at Long Center

Liz Lambert and BIG (Bjarke Ingels Group) teamed up with ICON to create the performance pavilion. It's a just taste of the team's concept for a reimagined and rebuilt El Cosmico in Marfa, TX.

The 3D printed performance pavilion was gifted to the Long Center by ICON as a tribute to the work and legacy of the Long Center: the arts, creative culture, and community.

During SXSW, ICON announced a collaboration with El Cosmico owner Liz Lambert and BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group to reimagine and rebuild the El Cosmico development in Marfa, Texas.

The pavilion brings a taste of that project to Austin. The 3D printed pavilion took 2 weeks of print time to complete. Then, additional design elements such as the tile, stage, benches and steel Halo were added.