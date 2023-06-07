Long Center hosting free summer Drop In Concert Series
AUSTIN, Texas - The Long Center is celebrating ‘15 Years Long’ with a free summer Drop In Concert Series that's bigger and better than ever.
Every Thursday through August 10, local musicians will play on the world's first 3D-printed performance pavilion.
You can bring the whole family, including dogs, a lawn chair and a blanket and enjoy music with city views.
The Long Center announces the artists on Fridays and opens RSVPs on Mondays.
On Thursdays, doors open at 7 p.m. and the shows start at 8 p.m.
This year's lineup of diverse, iconic, and emerging local artists includes:
- Alejandro Escovedo
- Annabelle Chairlegs
- Aubrey Hays
- Caramelo Haze
- Chief Cleopatra
- David Shabani & The Nu Leopards
- El Combo Oscuro
- Flora & Fawna
- Good Looks
- Jane Leo
- JaRon Marshall & The Collective
- Melissa Carper
- Micah Shalom
- Moody Bank$
- Ms. Mack & the Daddys
- Night Glitter
- Shooks
- Sun June
- THEBROSFRESH
- Tony Kamel
- Urban Heat
For more information, click here.
The 3D printed performance pavilion was gifted to the Long Center by ICON as a tribute to the work and legacy of the Long Center: the arts, creative culture, and community.
During SXSW, ICON announced a collaboration with El Cosmico owner Liz Lambert and BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group to reimagine and rebuild the El Cosmico development in Marfa, Texas.
MORE: 3D-printed homes being built in new Georgetown neighborhood
The pavilion brings a taste of that project to Austin. The 3D printed pavilion took 2 weeks of print time to complete. Then, additional design elements such as the tile, stage, benches and steel Halo were added.