Loreal Sarkisian, 'First Lady of Texas Football', shares game day fashion tips

She's known as the "First Lady of Texas Football" and she knows a thing or two about fashion.

Loreal Sarkisian, wife of Texas Longhorns head football coach Steve Sarkisian, is a wardrobe stylist who is not only devoted to fashion but philanthropy, as well.

Her outfits on the sidelines during games are always show-stopping and all-out glamorous.

Loreal joined FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum at three South Congress Avenue stores to offer up some tips so that you glam up for the game as well.

___