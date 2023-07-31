'Doomsday mom' Lori Vallow Daybell sentenced in deaths of 2 children

Life in prison with no chance of parole is the sentence for former Austin resident Lori Vallow Daybell, who murdered her two children and the wife of her fifth husband.

Idaho judge Steven Boyce handed down that sentence Monday, after the so-called "Doomsday Mom" showed no remorse in court for the 2019 killings.

"There are images that I will never get out of my mind," said Boyce. "And I know it was traumatic as well for the jurors."

Once crowned Mrs. Hays County, Vallow Daybell, 50, was found guilty in May of brutally killing her two youngest children—Tylee Ryan, 16, and Joshua "JJ" Vallow, 7—and burying their bodies, as well as conspiring with her husband Chad Daybell to kill his then-wife Tammy Daybell.

"She showed absolutely zero mercy to the victims. Why should she be given mercy?" said Larry Woodcock, JJ Vallow’s grandfather, following the sentencing.

On the heels of her earlier claims that her children were zombies and that she was a goddess ushering in the apocalypse, Vallow Daybell again gave a bizarre speech in court Monday.

"I know for a fact my children are happy and busy in the spirit world because of my communications with my friend Tammy Daybell. I know she is also very happy and extremely busy," said Daybell. "Jesus knows me. And Jesus understands me. I mourn with all of you who mourn my children and Tammy. Jesus Christ knows the truth of what happened here. Jesus Christ knows that no one was murdered in this case. Accidental deaths happen. Suicides happen. Fatal side effects from medications happen."

"I’m happy Judge Boyce could see through her B.S." said JJ Vallow’s grandmother Kay Woodcock.

Outside the courthouse, the victims’ family members say they’re grateful for the sentence.

"This is as good as it'll get. We'll never have JJ. We'll never have Tylee back again. Tammy's family won't have her back. This is the closest thing we can get to satisfaction," said Kay Woodcock.

Chad Daybell is also charged with the murder of his first wife, and the two children. He’s set to go on trial separately next April.