Lori Vallow fit to stand trial in kids’ slayings, will be arraigned on murder charges: judge

A judge has decided an Idaho woman charged with conspiring with her new husband to kill her two children is now fit to participate in her own court proceedings.

District Judge Steven Boyce made the decision on April 11 to restore Lori Vallow Daybell's competency. The court order says she is fit to proceed and will be transferred into the custody of the Fremont County Sheriff's Office before being arraigned on murder charges in the deaths of 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow, 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, and her husband, Chad Daybell's first wife, Tammy Daybell.

The children’s bodies were found in Chad Daybell’s backyard in Idaho in 2020.

The arraignment is scheduled for April 19. The trial is set for January 2023.

JJ's grandparents, Kay and Larry Woodcock, say they will attend the arraignment.

"It's very important to us to make sure she knows we are following this through, and we'll never stop," Kay Woodcock said.

"This time, I think at some point she's gonna have to look us in the eyes and I cannot wait because we are not giving up on this," Larry Woodcock said.

Judge Boyce previously ruled that Vallow Daybell was unfit for trial and extended her stay in an Idaho mental hospital by at least 180 days.

The East Idaho News reported Vallow Daybell was committed to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare on June 8 of last year after a mental health professional said she was not competent to stand trial.

The complex case began in 2018, according to the indictment, when Chad and Lori Daybell — both still married to other people — began espousing their apocalyptical system of religious belief.

Lori Daybell was arrested in Hawaii in 2020 on an Idaho warrant. She is also charged with conspiracy to commit murder in connection with the death of her previous husband. Charles Vallow was shot and killed by Lori Daybell’s brother, Alex Cox, who claimed it was self-defense. Cox later died of what police said was natural causes.

Chad Daybell has pleaded not guilty to all the Idaho charges. He doesn’t face charges in Arizona.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.

Continuing coverage: Lori Vallow-Chad Daybell case

Chad Daybell, top left; Lori Vallow, top right; JJ Vallow, bottom left; Tylee Ryan, bottom right.

Arizona Headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

SIGN UP FOR FOX 10 PHOENIX EMAIL ALERTS