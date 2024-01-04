$1 million lottery scratch ticket claimed by Austin resident
AUSTIN, Texas - An Austin resident is now a millionaire after claiming a top prize winning scratch ticket from the Texas Lottery.
The winning Millionaire Maker scratch ticket, worth $1 million, was purchased at a 7-Eleven in Cedar Park located at 3001 E. Whitestone Blvd.
(Texas Lottery)
The claimant wished to remain anonymous.
This was the fifth of 15 top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in the game.