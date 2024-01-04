Expand / Collapse search

$1 million lottery scratch ticket claimed by Austin resident

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Lottery
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - An Austin resident is now a millionaire after claiming a top prize winning scratch ticket from the Texas Lottery.

The winning Millionaire Maker scratch ticket, worth $1 million, was purchased at a 7-Eleven in Cedar Park located at 3001 E. Whitestone Blvd.

  (Texas Lottery)

RELATED: Winning lottery ticket worth $34M bought at H-E-B in Austin

The claimant wished to remain anonymous.

This was the fifth of 15 top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in the game.